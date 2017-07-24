Google releases last developer preview before Android O release

Google's Android mobile OS never stops moving, and the company has released the fourth developer preview version of Android O. The company expects Developer Preview 4 to be the final preview release before the rollout of the final version of Android 8.0 later this summer. The official end of summer is September 22, so we suspect Android O will hit sometime before that date.

Dave Burke, Android's VP of Engineering, says DP4 contains all final system behaviors, bug fixes, optimizations, and APIs that will be included in the release version. Google will release small updates to the SDK, tools, and Android Emulator system images over the next few days. A new version of the Android Testing Support Library is also on the way with several new features to streamline application testing.

The developer preview is intended to help app developers ensure that their programs will be ready for the changes in Android O. If you're not already familiar, those changes include limitations on background processes that could cause developers of some apps headaches. Android O's notification system will offer users greater control over how and where they'll see notifications, and the OS will receive features like shortcut pinning, picture-in-picture, adaptive icons, and downloadable fonts. The blog entry contains more information for those lucky few whose devices will receive an Android O update.