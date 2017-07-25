Adata wants to brighten your life with its XPG Spectrix D40 RAM

Sometimes, a PC builder's just gotta ask: "Does the heatsink on this memory truly express my individuality?" When the answer to that question is "no," perhaps it's time to consider some RGB LEDs. Adata's new XPG Spectrix D40 line of DDR4 memory is ready to fill that need, as it combines customizable RGB LED lighting effects with high-speed chips.

Just a few years ago, the bold black-and-red styling on the aluminum heatsink might have been striking enough on its own. These days, though, it takes some brighter colors to stand out in the market. For the D40 sticks, Adata uses a programmable controller that's compatible with Asus' Aura Sync utility. The lighting works in tandem with Asus motherboards and software to give users full control over colors and effects.

Adata seems to have taken as much care with the performance of the XPG Spectrix D40 series DIMMs as it did with its appearance. The sticks are installed on a 10-layer PCB, and speeds range from 2400 MT/s to 3200 MT/s. Adata promises there'll be factory-overclocked models pushed to 4000 MT/s, too. Voltage for most XPG Spectrix RAM is 1.2 V, though the higher-clocked variants require 1.35 V. Most models have CL16-16-16 timings, but the DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s or higher run at a slightly looser CL16-18-18. XMP 2.0 profiles make for easy overclocking on Intel systems, and Adata says that the XPG Spectrix series should play well with Ryzen processors.

The XPG Spectrix D40 memory is bound to hit the market soon, though the company hasn't tipped its hand about pricing yet. Adata offers lifetime warranty on these modules.