Rumor: Radeon RX Vega benched in 3DMark Fire Strike

To the best of our knowledge, AMD didn't send out any review units of its Vega Frontier Edition video cards. Performance figures still trickled out despite the card's four-figure price tag, and its numbers in gaming benchmarks aren't that impressive when compared value-wise to the $500 GeForce GTX 1080 and the $700 GTX 1080 Ti.

AMD has stated that the Vega FE's gaming chops aren't necessarily comparable to those of the upcoming Radeon RX Vega cards, though, and some new information may show the company has a point. Earlier today, the rumor mongers over at Videocardz.com probed 3DMark's Fire Strike database and found figures that it says were submitted by AMD employee Jason Evangelho. The GPU scores in question would put the RX Vega ahead of the GeForce GTX 1070 and neck-and-neck with the GTX 1080—though the database entries have since been removed.

Three scores were submitted, two at Radeon RX Vega's rumored 1630 MHz and one at a lower 1536 MHz clock speed. All three entries display a clock rate of 945 MHz for the 8 GB of HBM2 memory. The reported graphics scores for the two higher-clocked entries were 22,330 and 22,291, just shy of an MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X's tally of 22,585. That MSI card is likely faster than Nvidia's reference GeForce GTX 1080 FE thanks to its higher factory clock speed and more capable cooler. The RX Vega clocked at 1536 MHz reportedly achieved a score of 20,949, a substantially higher figure than the sample GeForce GTX 1070 score of 18,561. The database entries include no data about the number of stream processors in the RX Vega GPU, though we imagine the card in question packs the same armada of 4096 SPs as the Vega FE.

These numbers bear more weight than other random engineering benchmark leaks because of their apparent source. Videocardz's screen captures indicate that the results were submitted by "TheGameTechnician." That handle has historically been used by Jason Evangelho, a former tech writer and now a marketing specialist at AMD.

If the figures above are correct, they'd corroborate our own predictions that RX Vega will land with performance comparable to Nvidia's now-14-month-old GeForce GTX 1080. Unfortunately, that performance parity is unlikely to extend to power consumption, seeing as the Vega Frontier cards have TDPs of 300 W and up. As always with CPUs and graphics cards, the value proposition of Radeon RX Vega will hinge on its price, and AMD has been quite tight-lipped on that subject.