Take your Pants for a Walk Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 12:30 PM on July 27, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- Origin PC EON17-SLX gaming laptop review @ Tom's Hardware
- AZIO Retro Classic mechanical keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
- Phanteks Evolv Shift case review @ TechPowerUp
- QNAP TS-453B quad-core multimedia NAS reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Antec Mercury 240 AIO review @ KitGuru
- Acer Predator XB252Q high speed 240Hz G-Sync gaming monitor review @ HotHardware
- Blind test—RX Vega FreeSync vs. GTX 1080 Ti G-Sync @ HardOCP
- Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) vs. Apple iPad Pro (2017): best productivity tablet @ PC Perspective
Games and VR
- One man's two-year quest not to finish Final Fantasy VII @ Slashdot
- How would you play Dungeons & Dragons without dice? @ Quarter To Three
- PC Building Simulator booting up in autumn @ Rock Paper Shotgun (we should review this, right?)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- DJ Humpback: whales remix their old songs @ New Atlas
- How to take pictures of PCBs @ Hack A Day (and, you know, stuff in general)
- NASA to chase eclipse in two retrofitted WB-57F jets @ New Atlas (it's not going to be practical for me to make the 8-hour drive to properly view this, I hope I don't regret it like I do not making it to the last Space Shuttle launch)
Tech news and culture
- Aboard the NS Savannah, America's first (and last) nuclear merchant ship @ ArsTechnica
- Roomba's next big step is selling maps of your home to the highest bidder @ Slashdot (oof)
- Google's machine learning algorithm gets human help in quest for fusion power @ New Atlas (I hear that fusion power is now just 20 years away)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Cedar Point's new restaurant is known for huge grilled cheese creations @ mlive.com
- Thousands of genes exchanged within microbial communities living on cheese @ phys.org