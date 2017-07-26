EVGA unleashes the GTX 1080 Ti K|ngp|n graphics card

Maybe you've got a thing for copper, or have a frequent buyers account at Praxair for all of your liquefied gas overclocking attempts. Or perhaps you're one of those folks that associates "most expensive" with "the best." If any of those apply to you, EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti K|ngp|n Gaming graphics card ("Kingpin" henceforth) just might be just what you're looking for. Like its forebears, the newest Kingpin card was designed with input from EVGA's in-house extreme overclocker Vince "K|ngp|n" Lucido, and is intended to be the ultimate Geforce GTX 1080 Ti for overclockers.

We wrote this card and some of its unique features when EVGA announced it at the end of May. The card packs EVGA's iCX thermal monitoring system with nine thermal sensors sprinkled liberally around the graphics core, the memory chips, and the voltage regulation circuit. The heatsink is made entirely of copper, and the fans strapped to it can rotate at independently-controlled speeds. The boost clock of the GP102 GPU and its 3584 stream processors is guaranteed to hit at least 2025 MHz, a far cry from the Founders Edition's "measly" 1582 MHz (though it's worth remembering that the Founders Edition card and custom GTX 1080 Tis can boost much higher than that specified figure in practice). The 11 GB of GDDR5X memory is clocked at 11 GT/s.

The Kingpin is surprisingly slim for a top-end GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, seeing as the highest tier of air-cooled cards appears to be dominated by two-and-a-half and three-slot coolers. The card has an unique port cluster with a dual-link DVI-D connector, an HDMI jack, and three mini-DisplayPorts. EVGA says this layout lets users convert the Kingpin card to a single-slot design if the copper cooler is replaced with a waterblock.

It's not all roses, though, as we now know what EVGA wants in exchange for one of these copper-crowned monsters. The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti K|ngp|n Gaming card commands an eye-watering $999, though it does come with a t-shirt, some adapter cables for the mini-DisplayPorts, and a single-slot I/O bracket. The company hasn't announced a shipping date yet, but we predict buyers will lay their hands on the cards before the end of August.