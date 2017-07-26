Corsair sells a majority stake to private equity for $525 million

Corsair announced this morning that it's selling a majority share of its business to private equity firm EagleTree Partners for $525 million. The company says CEO Andy Paul will remain in his leadership role and that he'll maintain a "sizable equity stake" of his own in the business. Paul says the move will allow Corsair "to continue to focus first and foremost on our loyal and passionate customers, and accelerate our investment in innovation and new technology and products to enhance the quality experience that enthusiasts and gamers have come to expect from us."

As any TR reader already knows, Corsair has branched out from its traditional memory business into keyboards, mice, headsets, liquid coolers, graphics cards, flash drives, solid-state drives, fans, cases, and other accessories since its founding in 1994. The company recently combined those areas of expertise into the high-quality, high-performance Corsair One compact PC. EagleTree Partners has held stakes in reputed all-American brands like Harry and David and All-Clad, so we're curious to see where the firm takes Corsair with its guidance. The growth of interest in PC gaming in recent years suggests the future should be bright.