Silverstone shines RGB LEDs on the Mini-ITX RVZ03 chassis

Some vocal gerbils probably appreciate the subdued design of the Silverstone Raven Z RVZ01-E case that we wrote about a little over a year ago. The general public has evinced a strong preference for all things bedazzled with multi-colored RGB LEDs, though, and the company's latest Mini-ITX Raven RVZ03 was built to suit buyers looking to build a compact and colorful PC.

Judging from the specs table and by tactical use of eyeballs, the RVZ03 looks like it's built around the same steel chassis as the RVZ01-E. The 15" tall, 4.1" wide, 13.8" long (38.2 cm x 10.5 cm x 35 cm) dimensions are common between both chassis, as are the abilities to swallow 13" (33 cm) long graphics cards, 3.3" tall (8.3 cm) CPU coolers, and standard ATX powers supplies as long as 5.9" (15 cm).

One might look at the case and wonder how such a large video card could possibly fit. The included PCIe riser PCB allows the card to sit parallel with the motherboard. Gerbils clinging to their 3.5" cuboids full of spinning platters are out of luck, though the RVZ03 can hold up to four 2.5" devices. Silverstone cautions that using the fourth drive location may require using a shallower PSU.

The obvious difference versus the RVZ01-E is that the rather dour grooved all-black fascia of that model has given way to an angular faux brushed-aluminum panel ensconcing an array of color-changing LED lights. The light show is controlled using Silverstone's included LSB01 light controller box, which the company says is compatible with RGB LED controller software from Asrock, Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI. The RVZ03 can lay down to reside with A/V components or it can stand up to save desk space.

Silverstone didn't provide any pricing or availability details regarding the Raven RVZ03, but we predict the case will be priced slightly higher than the $90 RVZ01B-E.