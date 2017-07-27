Velocity Micro workstations harness Epyc, Threadripper, and Xeon SP

With new processor options on the way from both AMD and Intel for the server and high-end desktop market, it's no surprise that we're starting to get wind of powerful new workstation options from boutique builders. Velocity Micro announced several workstations headlined by AMD Epyc, Threadripper, and Xeon Scalable processors.

The company's upcoming AMD-powered systems include the ProMagix HD80a, boasting the 16-core Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. The HD80a is available for pre-order now starting at $2,899. The ProMagix Smallblock steps down to an "ordinary" AMD Ryzen chip and a small-form-factor chassis. That machine is available now and starts at $1,199. The computational behemoth of the bunch, a dual-CPU workstation with two 32-core AMD Epyc processors, will debut later this year.

On the Intel side of the tracks, Velocity Micro has machines in the works that will harness Xeon Scalable processors. These machines will start at $2,599, though purchasers looking for one of the top-of-the-line 28-core Platinum Xeons will almost certainly have to invest a bit more than that.

If the sight of eight graphics cards harnessed together in a massive GPU compute workstation makes your palms sweaty and brings a rosy flush to your cheeks, the ProMagix G480 might be in your future. Thanks to the eight graphics cards, this machine has 70 TFLOPs of computing power on tap. This rig starts at $7,495.

Velocity Micro plans to show off these machines at August's SIGGRAPH event. As they become available, the products will sell through Newegg and Amazon. Users can also customize a rig over at the company's website.