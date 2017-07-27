Threadripper CPUs sneak into pre-built PC listings

Today seems to be Threadripper Day, because Velocity Micro isn't the only one launching machines based on AMD's new HEDT CPUs. Dell's Alienware division and boutique builders iBuyPower and CyberPowerPC have all put up listings for new Threadripper PCs. We already know that HP, Lenovo, and other tier-one OEMs won't be offering Threadripper-based machines this year, but we would expect that other PC boutiques will be offering machines based on AMD's 16-core behemoth. Here's the current list of pre-built Threadripper machines on the market.

In case you've been living under a rock (or simply aren't a PC hardware aficionado), Ryzen Threadripper is what AMD is calling its top-tier consumer-facing Ryzen CPUs. There are two models: the 1920X with 12 cores and 24 threads, and the 1950X with the full 16 cores and 32 threads. Both chips top out at 4.0 GHz using XFR. Threadripper CPUs are built using multiple "Zeppelin" dies—the chips that individually make up one of the standard AM4 Ryzen CPUs. Having more dies means more everything, so you end up with four 64-bit DDR4 memory channels and 64 lanes of PCI Express 3.0.

Dell's standard offerings are all in the form of massive Alienware Area-51 machines that come with liquid-cooling for the top-end Threadripper 1950X CPU, Windows 10 Home, and GeForce graphics cards. The cheapest configuration (not shown above) actually starts at $3,000. For that, you get 8 GB of DDR4 memory at 2667 MT/s and a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB card.

Of course, Dell was one of the first to popularize built-to-spec PCs, so you can customize the machines with an impressive variety of options. Graphics card options range from a single GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 card all the way up to a pair of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards or a trio of Radeon RX 580s. Dell will gladly stuff 64GB of memory into the machine for you, as well as 1 TB SSDs and hard drives up to 2 TB. Surprisingly, Dell only offers one-year warranty as standard.

iBuyPower is a boutique vendor who deals in mostly-standard parts, and the the smaller seller's Threadripper options are unsurprisingly more varied. The company offers machines with both 1920X and 1950X CPUs inside. Notably, iBuyPower offers 3000 MT/s and 3200M T/s DDR4 memory in dual- and quad-channel configurations. You also have your pick of a proliferance of peripherals, including sound cards, fan controllers, color-coordinated cabling, and customized RGB LED lighting. However, the site won't sell you a three-way Crossfire rig. iBuyPower's Threadripper machines start at just $1,700.

Finally, Newegg already has three listings up for Threadripper-based machines from CyberPowerPC. The listings are quite bare, showing as "out of stock" and with no images, but they're there. The cheapest model, a $2,500 box called the Master Pro 100, comes with a Threadripper 1920X CPU, 16GB of memory, and a GeForce GTX 1070 card. This entry-level Threadripper box actually comes standard with an SSD-plus-HDD dual-storage configuration. That trend continues in the Panzer VR ($3,350) and Panzer VR Pro ($3,700) machines, both packing Threadripper 1950X CPUs and 32GB of memory. These two offerings differ primarily in storage and graphics card configurations.

We expect most readers of this site will be most interested in building their own Threadripper machines, but they'll to wait for retail availability of both boards and CPUs. AMD says the big-boy CPUs will hit shelves in "early August," so you may not have long to wait. Thanks to Videocardz for the tip.