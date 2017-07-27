AMD's Wraith Max CPU cooler is now available in stores

The big news from AMD today is obviously the availability of the company's latest entry-level Ryzen 3 processors, but the press release announcing the new chips included a little nugget of information about the Wraith Max, the chipmaker's top-of-the-line CPU cooler. Up until now, the only way to get a Wraith Max was to buy a pre-built system from one of a few AMD partners. As of today, eager customers will be able to buy these coolers separately.

Going forward, AMD will offer the RGB-LED-illuminated Wraith Max cooler through retailers. The company says the cooler is efficient enough to let XFR kick in on even the fastest Ryzen 7 1800X CPU, all while keeping noise levels low. Users can control the RGB LED light show using software packages from Asrock, Asus, Biostar, Cooler Master, Gigabyte, and MSI.

Owners of older AMD silicon that just want the cooler's looks without upgrading to Ryzen performance will doubtless delight in the fact that the Wraith Max can fit AM4, AM3, and FM2 socket CPUs. We suspect the cooler will probably fit on AMD CPUs all the way back to the Socket-939 Athlon 64 3000+ from 2004. Owners of Intel CPUs are left out in the cold on this one, though yours truly wouldn't be shocked if someone crafted some kind of LGA 115x adapter.

AMD says the Wraith Max is available starting today, though we couldn't find it at any of our favorite e-tailers just yet. The cooler will sell for $59, a competitive price compared with other CPU air coolers festooned with RGB LED illumination.