Rumor: Mysterious slide lists full Intel Core i9 specifications

Inveterate leaker WhyCry over at Videocardz got ahold of a slide yesterday that appears to list the full specifications for the remainder of Intel's Core i9 CPU series. In case you missed it, Jeff reviewed the Core i9-7900X a little while ago, but more than a month later that remains the only available CPU from Intel's fledgling Core i9 CPU line. WhyCry himself admits he can't verify the veracity of this chart, so get out the Morton sifter.

Despite our skepticism, the chart more or less lines up with the numbers on Intel's price list for the Core i9-7920X. The slide also looks at least believable, all the way down to the formatting. Most of the purported info at hand isn't that surprising if one has had a look at the Xeon Scalable family on the Intel ARK. The Core i9 chips are likely close relatives of the new metallically-branded Xeons, and the relationship shows—assuming this slide is real, anyway.

The niftiest potential tidbit of data here is that every Core i9 chip (besides the i9-7900X) will supposedly scale up to 4.4 GHz on lightly-threaded workloads. That figure is for Turbo Boost Max 3.0, thereby limited to two-core clock boosts, but it's impressive in any case. The standard, non-"Max" Turbo Boost clocks on these parts aren't all that far behind at either 4.2 or 4.3 GHz.

The purported 165 W TDP on the i9-7940X, i9-7960X, and i9-7980XE CPUs is all the more believable given the combination of clock rates and core counts here. A massive set of 18 Skylake-E cores clocked at up to 4.2 GHz will surely suck down some power. Hopefully Intel's elected to solder down the heat spreaders for these chips.