Deals of the week: a ton of mobos, peripherals, and audio gear

Howdy, gerbils! Much to your collective chagrin, I'm back from my U.S. trip, wherein I discharged firearms, acquired explosives, enjoyed great portions of food, marvelled at the size of buildings, and routinely cursed at "champagne" colored cars. As the song goes, though, there ain't no rest for the wicked, and money don't grow on trees. Eager hardware-aficionado gerbils are always looking out for the best hardware deals, and it's our duty to oblige. Here's what we found today.

It's motherboard day today, apparently. We have a collection of four boards, two on each side of the CPU war zone. First up is the Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming K5 . This behemoth has metal reinforcement across all DIMM and PCIe x16 slots, both Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 ports, an Intel Ethernet controller, and a discrete BCLK generator. There's also SLI support on tap, along with multi-zone RGB LED lighting. Newegg will sell you this board for $149.99 after promo code EMCRHCH33, and there's a $20 bill hanging off an optional rebate card.



Next up, the Asus ROG Strix B350-F Gaming mobo . Like its model name implies, this Ryzen mobo is based on the B350 chipset. There's an Intel Ethernet controller on tap, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, metal-reinforced PCIe x16 slots, and an RGB LED accent. Despite not being quite as flashy as the Gigabyte model above, this model a has fantastic price tag going for it: only $104.99 at Newegg with a potential extra $15 off via a rebate card. If that's not good enough still, Asus throws in an Everspace game code for free.



Moving over to the Intel camp, let's take a look at the Asrock Z270 Killer SLI/AC . This ofering packs two M.2 slots, steel-lined PCIe slots, and an Intel I129V Ethernet controller. This mobo's claim to fame is its Intel-powered 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, a feature that'll come in handy in near any household. Grab a hold of this board for $129.99 from Newegg. You can also fill out a rebate card for an extra $10 off.



The last entry in our quartet of mobos is the MSI Z270 SLI Plus . This Z270 board has (surprise!) SLI support, a Type-C USB port, and metal reinforcement across RAM and main PCIe slots. There are two M.2 sockets on tap, and an Intel Ethernet controller once again makes an appearance. Newegg is selling these for for $119.99 after promo code 0725EBTS97. The extra rebate card on offer is particularly juicy—$20 off if you want to go through the motions.



Moving on to the peripherals aisle, here's the Razer Deathadder Chroma . This RGB LED-lit mouse is pretty well-known among gamer circles for a few years now. "Razer" isn't usually a synonym for "affordable," but there's a nice surprise today. You can get your hands on this rodent for only $39.99 at Newegg while stocks last.



The companion for that fancy mouse is the Corsair Vengeance K65 keyboard . This tenkeyless offering has Cherry MX Red switches, an aluminum backplate, and Corsair's distinctive "floating keys" design. The color scheme is rather fetching, if I may say so. Grab one for $54.99 while they're available.



Finally, let's scoot over to the audio room. Take a look at this here Harman Kardon AVR-1610S 5.1 receiver . It can push 85 W per channel, has a USB port on the front, Bluetooth, a total of five HDMI ports, and naturally, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD MA decoding support. You can take one of these home from Newegg for only $189.95, a great deal if I ever saw one.



No speakers to plug to the receiver above? We can help. Here's a pair of Polk Audio Monitor40 Series II bookshelf speakers. These babies have two 5.25" drivers coupled with a 1" tweeter down the middle. They can handle up to 125 W of power at 8 Ω. And, of course, Polk Audio products aren't known for their poor sonic reproduction. At $102.99 for the set, these speakers are a steal.

