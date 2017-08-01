Girlfriend's Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:30 PM on August 1, 2017


Ryzen 3 Round Up

  1. The AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and 1200 processor review @ PC Perspective
  2. AMD Ryzen 3 1300X review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. AMD Ryzen 3 review @ TechSpot
  4. AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz & AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.4 GHz @ TechPowerUp
  5. AMD Ryzen 3 1200 and Ryzen 3 1300X processor review @ Legit Reviews
  6. AMD Ryzen 3 1300X & 1200 (4C4T) CPU review @ KitGuru
  7. AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and 1200 processor review: more affordable Zen @ HotHardware
  8. Review: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 @ Hexus
  9. AMD Ryzen 3 1300X & 1200 performance review @ Hardware Canucks
  10. AMD Ryzen 3 1200 and 1300X review @ Guru3D
  11. AMD Ryzen 3 1300X review @ bit-tech
  12. The AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 CPU review: Zen on a budget @ AnandTech

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. Fanatec ClubSport Lite Elite: the new "mid-range" @ PC Perspective
  2. The Dell XPS 15 9560 review: Infinity Edge part two @ AnandTech
  3. Gigabyte GA-X99P-SLI review @ Tom's Hardware
  4. AZIO Retro Classic keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Intel Core i9-7900X processor review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Reviews—Seasonic Prime Platinum 850W @ JonnyGuru
  7. KFA2 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF review  @ Guru3D
  8. Alienware Area-51 Ryzen Threadripper Edition hands-on with benchmark annihilation @ HotHardware

Games and VR

  1. How Viscera Cleanup Detail makes menial work fun @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Pokemon Go fest's blunders result in class-action lawsuit @ ArsTechnica
  3. Nintendo 2DS XL review @ TechSpot
  4. The Evolution of Trust is a cute explain-o-game about cooperation @ Rock Paper Shotgun (definitely worth a run-through)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Forget potato chips, here come jellyfish crisps @ New Atlas
  2. Injecting code into mouse firmware should be your next hack @ Hack A Day
  3. Beautiful 'Rocketeer' jetpack replica boasts impressive metalwork @ Hack A Day (yeah, I want one)

Tech news and culture

  1. Roomba is no spy: CEO says iRobot will never sell your data @ Slashdot
  2. Apple paid Nokia $2 billion to escape fight over old patents @ Slashdot
  3. Honolulu targets 'smartphone zombies' with crosswalk ban @ Slashdot
  4. CartMan picks and sticks its way to glory in Amazon Robotics Challenge @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. The Grilled Cheese is officially America's favorite sandwich @ tastingtable.com
  2. Team Group T-Force Night Hawk RGB DDR4 review @ TechPowerUp
  3. MSI Core Frozr XL RGB air cooler review @ KitGuru
