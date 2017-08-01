Girlfriend's Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:30 PM on August 1, 2017
I don't even see the code.
Ryzen 3 Round Up
- The AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and 1200 processor review @ PC Perspective
- AMD Ryzen 3 1300X review @ Tom's Hardware
- AMD Ryzen 3 review @ TechSpot
- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz & AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.4 GHz @ TechPowerUp
- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 and Ryzen 3 1300X processor review @ Legit Reviews
- AMD Ryzen 3 1300X & 1200 (4C4T) CPU review @ KitGuru
- AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and 1200 processor review: more affordable Zen @ HotHardware
- Review: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 @ Hexus
- AMD Ryzen 3 1300X & 1200 performance review @ Hardware Canucks
- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 and 1300X review @ Guru3D
- AMD Ryzen 3 1300X review @ bit-tech
- The AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 CPU review: Zen on a budget @ AnandTech
Other PC hardware and computing
- Fanatec ClubSport Lite Elite: the new "mid-range" @ PC Perspective
- The Dell XPS 15 9560 review: Infinity Edge part two @ AnandTech
- Gigabyte GA-X99P-SLI review @ Tom's Hardware
- AZIO Retro Classic keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i9-7900X processor review @ Legit Reviews
- Reviews—Seasonic Prime Platinum 850W @ JonnyGuru
- KFA2 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF review @ Guru3D
- Alienware Area-51 Ryzen Threadripper Edition hands-on with benchmark annihilation @ HotHardware
Games and VR
- How Viscera Cleanup Detail makes menial work fun @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Pokemon Go fest's blunders result in class-action lawsuit @ ArsTechnica
- Nintendo 2DS XL review @ TechSpot
- The Evolution of Trust is a cute explain-o-game about cooperation @ Rock Paper Shotgun (definitely worth a run-through)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Forget potato chips, here come jellyfish crisps @ New Atlas
- Injecting code into mouse firmware should be your next hack @ Hack A Day
- Beautiful 'Rocketeer' jetpack replica boasts impressive metalwork @ Hack A Day (yeah, I want one)
Tech news and culture
- Roomba is no spy: CEO says iRobot will never sell your data @ Slashdot
- Apple paid Nokia $2 billion to escape fight over old patents @ Slashdot
- Honolulu targets 'smartphone zombies' with crosswalk ban @ Slashdot
- CartMan picks and sticks its way to glory in Amazon Robotics Challenge @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- The Grilled Cheese is officially America's favorite sandwich @ tastingtable.com
- Team Group T-Force Night Hawk RGB DDR4 review @ TechPowerUp
- MSI Core Frozr XL RGB air cooler review @ KitGuru