Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 is ready for takeoff

In my personal experience, the centrifugal fan atop the reference-version Radeon RX 480 card was a step up from the shrieking banshee that AMD once strapped to the Radeon R9 290X. (That card did spawn some hilarious memes, though.) That's to say I expect the blower cooler on the Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 to be pretty tolerable. Still, some folks just dislike that concept altogether. Fortunately for those, Asus has already announced the ROG Strix RX Vega 64 and its trio of fans.

As usual, Asus will be releasing two versions of the ROG Strix RX Vega 64: a standard version and an OC version. Both models appear to be identical save presumably for their clock rates, which are listed as "TBD." The output cluster packs two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, two HDMI 2.0 connectors, and an old-school DVI-D port. Both cards also come with the standard 8 GB of memory that we're likely to see on every Vega part.

Speaking of other Vega parts, Asus also mentioned that it will be shipping reference-model cards. Both air-cooled and water-cooled versions will be coming from the A-team, and Asus will be among the few companies selling the limited-edition RX Vega 64 air-cooled cards with a silver shroud. Those cards will have a single HDMI port and three DisplayPort connections.

The critical piece of information that Asus didn't share with us is the pricing for these cards. We'd expect price for the ROG Strix Vega cards to go for a premium above the reference air-cooled cards. In any case, Asus says all four of these cards will be available by early September.