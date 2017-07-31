AMD teases a pint-sized Radeon RX Vega Nano

Many gerbils have read about AMD's three-pronged launch of its Radeon RX Vega graphics cards. The linup consists of the entry-level RX Vega 56, an air-cooled RX Vega 64, and a range-topping water-cooled RX Vega 64. A fourth member of the RX Vega family is also on the way, and this youngest member will also be the smallest. AMD was tight-lipped about the Radeon RX Vega Nano, but we know that it's coming and what it'll look like when it arrives.

What we do know is that the card has the same barely-longer-than-a-16x-PCIe-slot dimensions as the Fiji-based Radeon R9 Nano from mid-2015. The card will share the same boxy design as its RX Vega brethren, but trades away the centrifugal fan for a larger-diameter axial spinner. The example shown on stage sported a silver aluminum shroud with a red Radeon R in the corner. AMD didn't formally announce the layout of the port cluster, but the unit that Raja Koduri gave to Unreal creator Tim Sweeney appeared to have the same set of three DisplayPorts and single HDMI jack as the other Vega cards.

The company hasn't said whether the Nano card has the full arsenal of 4096 stream processors present in the Vega 64, or if it has the Vega 56's more limited count of 3584. Clock speeds for the core and the memory were equally absent. Given how tight-lipped this little reveal was, it should come as no surprise that there's currently no word on retail pricing or a shipping date for the Radeon RX Vega Nano.