MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC gets Threadripper going

MSI wasted no time announcing its first motherboard for AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. The X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC surrounds the mammoth 4094-pin TR4 LGA socket with eight DDR4 memory slots, high-end voltage regulation, steel-reinforced PCIe slots, wireless connectivity, and a heaping helping of RGB LEDs. The company also announced its latest X370 Gaming M7 ACK and B350 Tomahawk Plus motherboards for AMD's Ryzen AM4 processors.

The headlining X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC board is ready to power AMD's 8, 12, and 16-core Ryzen Threadripper CPUs with a 10+3-phase voltage regulation circuit, something that MSI says aids with stability and overclocking. The board sports three PCIe x4 M.2 slots with thermal covers. Buyers who can't fit their digital media collections into three M.2 drives will appreciate the whopping eight SATA connectors. Networking capabilities come courtesy of an Intel Gigabit LAN controller and an Intel 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 combo chip.

Buyers can connect high-speed external peripherals using the USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C ports in the rear I/O cluster. Multi-GPU gaming seems to be falling out of favor somewhat, but the X399 Gaming supports up to 4-way SLI or CrossFire configurations with its four evenly-spaced, steel-jacketed PCIe x16 slots. The eight DDR4 memory slots can accept as much as 128 GB of standard or ECC UDIMM memory across four memory channels.

The X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC is ready to look the part of a high-end 2017 motherboard with customizable RGB LEDs on the heatsinks and the PCB. The board also supports RGB LED light strips through a four-pin header. The heatsink covers are exchangeable, and MSI will offer support for those who wish to 3D print additional accessories for their motherboards.

The dragon brand also expanded its AM4 lineup with a couple new boards. The X370 Gaming M7 ACK is an SLI-ready motherboard based on AMD's high-end X370 AM4 chipset. That board sports a Killer DoubleShot Pro network adapter and heastinks on M.2 slots. Meanwhile, the new B350 Tomahawk Plus now supports MSI's overclocking tools and the company's Mystic Light RGB LED controls.

The MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC will be available August 10. The board is already up for preorder on Newegg for $379.99. The B350 Tomahawk Plus and X370 Gaming M7 ACK don't have product pages yet, but interested gerbils can look for more information about the X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC here.