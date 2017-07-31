Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 mobo enters the Threadripper fray

Between Vega graphics cards and Threadripper, AMD is dominating headlines in the realm of PC hardware over the last few days. Gigabyte is getting in on the action with the formal announcement of its X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard. The X399 Aorus dazzles the eyes with its 4094-pin TR4 socket and the light show coming from the eight DDR4 memory slots, the five full-length PCIe slots, and the various heatsinks and armor plates all over the board.

Gigabyte's X399 board offers all the "usual" X399 stuff: four DDR4 memory channels and eight DIMM slots, 64 lanes of PCIe connectivity, support for AMD Ryzen Threadripped processors with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, native USB 3.1 support, and multiple PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots. The memory slots can accomodate unbuffered ECC or non-ECC modules with a total capacity of up to 128 GB. All the PCIe slots are full-size affairs, but only two of them are wired up for sixteen lanes. Two more PCIe slots provide eight PCIe lanes each, and the last slot is a four-lane affair.

Wired networking comes courtesy of a Killer Networking E2500 Gigabit LAN chip. The board also sports integrated 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 support, but Gigabyte didn't name names with respect to the silicon provider. The board has three PCIe x4 M.2 slots, and if that doesn't scratch buyers' storage itch, eight SATA ports are present on the edge of the board. The board has all kinds of next-gen connectivity, but Model M aficionados will be happy about the presence of a PS/2 connector.

Gigabyte should probably stylize its gaming sub-brand as "GigaByte aoRus" because this board is positively littered with RGB LEDs. The full-metal-jacketed memory and PCIe slots, the audio shield, the I/O armor, and the chipset heatsink are all illuminated with the buyers' choice of 16.8 million colors, controlled using Gigabyte's RGB Fusion light show software.

The X399 Aorus Gaming 7 will be available August 10 for $389.99. Preorders for the board are open on Newegg now.