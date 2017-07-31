Antec Mercury AIO liquid coolers keep it simple

Liquid cooling used to be reserved for the performance-driven, the enterprising, or simply the crazy. Thankfully, with the advent of affordable all-in-one liquid cooling solutions, anyone can keep their CPU under water with minimal fuss these days. Thinking along those lines, Antec's Mercury AIO coolers keep things simple.

The coolers come as both Mercury and Mercury RGB variants, and in three sizes. Buyers get to choose between 120 mm, 240 mm, and 360 mm sizes. All models use the same pump, rated for a flow rate of 3.5 liters per minute and 2.3 m head. The included fan (or fans, in the bigger models) can spin between 900 RPM and 1800 RPM, and should be able to push air at up to 73 CFM. The pump can be powered either by a dedicated motherboard 3-pin connector or a standard-issue SATA power plug.

The RGB-labeled models include (surprise!) configurable multicolor lighting compatible with Asus' Aura Sync. As for the regular variants, the onboard lights change color according to CPU temperature: blue when it's really chilly (up to 35° C), green when it's warm (up to 40° C), and red beyond that. Supported sockets include all Intel sockets from LGA 775 to the recent LGA 2066, and AMD sockets since AM2, including Ryzen's AM4.

TechPowerUp has pricing info for the non-RGB models. The Mercury 120 will go for 69€ (or $82), the Mercury 240 will set you back 99€ (around $117), and the big Mercury 360 should sell for 125€ (close to $148). There's currently no stateside availability info, though.