In the lab: SteelSeries Rival 310 and Sensei 310 with TrueMove 3 sensor

Having a good mouse sensor can be incredibly important, especially in fast paced FPS games. A bad sensor will hinder reliable accuracy and muscle memory build-up. SteelSeries seems to understand the importance of sensors, as it's collaborated with PixArt to create the new SteelSeries TrueMove3 optical sensor, which it describes as the first gaming mouse sensor with true one-to-one tracking.

SteelSeries cites "ineffecient jitter reduction and tracking latency" as the reasons why past sensors didn't achieve true one-to-one tracking. The TrueMove3 is purported to keep its one-to-one tracking from 100 to 3,500 CPI while being devoid of any latency. Beyond 3,500 CPI and all the way up to 12,000 CPI, the sensor uses "advanced jitter reduction," which SteelSeries says doesn't slow down response time. Judging by the spec sheets, we figure that the TrueMove3 is derived from PixArt's tried-and-true 3360, a sensor that's present in a number of high-end gaming mice, namely Logitech's G502. Roccat's Leadr mouse also uses a customized 3360 called the Owl-Eye.

The TrueMove3 debuts in two new SteelSeries rodents. The first is the Rival 310, a right-handed mouse with two side buttons and a CPI toggle button, making for six programmable buttons in total. The Rival 310 greatly resembles the Rival 700 that we reviewed. Hopefully the Rival 310 retains the same great feel in the hand as the Rival 700.

The second mouse with the TrueMove3 inside is the Sensei 310. This rodent looks fairly similar to the Rival, except the right side layout mirrors the left one in order to make the mouse ambidextrous. The two extra side buttons bring the programmable clicker count up to eight for the Sensei. Both mice have customizable RGB lights that can react to in-game events. Both the Rival 310 and Sensei 310 weigh in at 90 g and go for a fairly reasonable $60.

Review samples of both mice are currently en route to the TR labs for testing. We'll put these new rodents through various trials and come back with our results as soon as possible, so stay tuned.