Dell Precision 5820, 7820, and 7920 celebrate the brand's 20 years

AMD wasn't the only company with big announcements at SIGGRAPH. Dell took the opportunity to announce that it's launching a whole new series of mid-range and high-end workstations as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of its Precision brand. The Precision 5820, 7820, and 7920 towers, as well as the 7920 rack, all feature the latest Xeon CPUs and can come strapped with high-powered graphics hardware. Dell is also launching a limited-edition commemorative version of its Precision 5520 mobile workstation.

The Precision 5820 is a single-socket tower workstation that takes Skylake-W Xeons (LGA 2066) with up to 10 cores, supports up to 256GB of ECC DDR4 at 2666 MT/s, and will accept a pair of high-end graphics cards. Dell is offering graphics cards options ranging from the lowly Nvidia NVS series all the way up to the recently-announced Radeon Pro WX 9100 and Radeon Pro SSG, as well as Nvidia's top-tier Pascal Quadro cards, the GP100 and P6000.

The larger Precision 7820 and 7920 machines are both dual-socket Xeon Scalable (LGA 3647) affairs, but that's where the similarity ends. In the Precision 7820 you can install a pair of Xeon Platinums with 28 cores per socket, but "only" 384GB of 2666 MT/s ECC DDR4. Meanwhile, the Precision 7920 can accomodate up to 3TB of the same memory if you pick the right CPUs. The smaller 7820 will accept two high-end graphics cards like the 5820 tower above, but the 7920 will take in up to four cards (although Dell says the maximum power draw totals 750W).

Dell will also offer the Precision 7920 in a rack-mounted configuration that only has room for three dual-slot graphics cards in its 2U enclosure. However, it can provide up to 300W to each one. Given its form factor, the rack version of the Precision 7920 has extra iDRAC9 remote management hardware and comes with quad-port Gigabit Ethernet as standard.

Finally, the Precision 5520 Anniversary Edition is an 11-mm-thick laptop (0.43") with a Core i7-7820HQ CPU, M.2 PCIe storage, and a Quadro M1200 discrete GPU. The specific configuration that Dell recommends comes with 8GB of 2400MT/s DDR4 memory (filling one of two SO-DIMM slots), a 256GB SSD, and a 15.6" 3840x2160 IGZO display. The laptop itself isn't new, but the Anniversary Edition comes with a "hard anodized aluminum, brushed metallic finish" in a color that Dell calls "Abyss."

Dell says the new Precision workstations will be available in October. The Precision 5520 Anniversary Edition laptop is available now, and the base configuration starts at $2180. Of course, like most of what Dell sells, all of the aforementioned hardware is highly configurable. Hit up Dell's Precision Anniversary site if you want the full deets on the available configurations.