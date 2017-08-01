In the lab: Intel's Core i7-7820X CPU

Intel's range-topping Core i9-7900X may be making the most noise on the X299 platform right now, but we imagine more builders are interested in the eight-core, 16-thread Core i7-7820X and its somewhat wallet-friendlier $599 price tag. Intel sent us an i7-7820X of our own today, and here it is:

I look forward to getting this chip in our X299 test bed as we complete our evaluation of the Core i9-7900X and its gaming chops. We'll be pitting the i7-7820X against the Ryzen 7 1800X and friends for both productivity and gaming performance soon, as well. Stay tuned.