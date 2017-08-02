React faster with Razer's BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard

Competitive gaming is growing fast, and so is the market for high-end hardware. Each new keyboard promises to give you some kind of competitive edge. Razer is hoping the delay-reduction tech in its new BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 keyboard will sell you on the new plank.

Razer's delay-reduction tech is called Instant Trigger Technology (ITT) and purports to cancel the delay between actuations and get keypresses registered faster by the PC. ITT seems pretty similar to the Keystroke Signal Processing that Logitech is advertising in its own G Pro keyboard. Razer isn't advertising a specific reduction time, unlike Logitech's advertised 10-ms improvement.

The BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 is available with Razer's Green, Orange, or Yellow mechanical switches (is anyone else craving Skittles right now?). Razer says the Yellow switches and their linear, non-clicky actuation are a particularly good match for the ITT tech in this keyboard. The Razer Yellows have a 1.2-mm actuation point, even shorter than the 1.5-mm actuation on Logitech's Romer-G switches and almost half of a standard Cherry MX switch's 2-mm distance.

The keyboard's magnetic wrist rest and USB cable can both be detached for easy transportation. Like other Chroma devices, there's onboard RGB LED lighting that not only syncs with other Razer devices but also has lighting profiles ready for popular games like Overwatch and Call of Duty.

The BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 is available through Razer's store right now, and it's going for $139.