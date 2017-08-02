Fractal's Define C and Mini C show off through glass

We were impressed enough with Fractal's Define C enclosure to tag the compact ATX case with an Editor's Choice badge when we reviewed it. The Define Mini C variant brings the same design elements into an even smaller box for those who prefer microATX motherboards. Previously, Fractal offered versions of the Define C and its mini-me sibling with the buyer's choice of an acrylic window or a fully opaque panel with additional sound insulation. The company is now adding a third pnael option for both models with the material of choice for 2017, tempered glass.

The tempered glass variations of the two Define Cs are otherwise unchanged. Both cases can still be stuffed with 280-mm radiators in the front panel, a 240-mm unit in the top, and a 120-mm heat exchanger in the back. Buyers can put fans in all those locations plus another 120-mm spinner in the bottom of the case. CPU cooler towers up to 6.8" (17.2 cm) can fit, as can power supplies of the same length and graphics cards up to 12.4" (31.5 cm) with the front fans in place.

Both cases fit the same array of three 2.5" storage devices and two 3.5" drives. Luddites still playing media from optical discs will need a USB Blu-Ray drive, as the tempered glass models don't add any external drive bays to the slab-faced Define Cs.

Much like the previous models, the only difference between the tempered-glass Define C and Define Mini C is the motherboard support. The glass Define C can take in ATX mobos and their seven expansion slots, while the Define Mini C makes do with microATX boards and five slots.

The Fractal Design Define C TG is priced at $95 at Newegg. The smaller glass-clad Define C Mini TG costs $5 less, at $90. As a reminder, gerbils too lazy for cable management can pick up opaque versions of the same cases for quite a few bucks less. The company didn't mention a fur-covered version, though.