Watermelon Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on August 3, 2017


Never underestimate the refreshment of a station wagon full of watermelons hurtling down the highway.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Logitech G413 mechanical backlit gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  2. Riotoro CR280 Mini ITX case review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Unitek USB 3.0 hub + card reader review @ ThinkComputers
  4. Ryzen 7 1700 vs. Core i7-7820X: 8-core royal rumble @ TechSpot
  5. Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Mini 8 GB @ TechPowerUp
  6. Synology DS1817 DiskStation reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  7. LaCie 12big 96TB review (Thunderbolt 3) @ KitGuru
  8. Review: Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse OC 4GB @ Hexus
  9. Asus GeForce GTX 1080 STRIX OC 11 Gbps review @ Guru3D
  10. A wireless mouse that never dies: the Logitech Powerplay Wireless Charging System @ PC Perspective

Games and VR

  1. It's easy to forget that Diablo III used to kind of suck @ Quarter To Three
  2. Birdly simulator features a "Man-Sized" VR controller in Ulm, Germany @ Upload VR
  3. State of the Art: the slimes of Slime Rancher @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. SIGGRAPH 2017: This controller changes shape to match virtual objects @ Upload VR
  5. Stardew Valley multiplayer expected in early 2018 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (be careful about marrying NPCs if you play this with your SO)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. A case for the desktop vinyl cutter @ Hack A Day
  2. How America's two greatest rocket companies battled from the beginning @ ArsTechnica
  3. Are creepy-crawly clothing robots the future of fashion? @ New Atlas (I suppose we'll never get to 'the future' if we don't do silly stuff like this first)

Tech news and culture

  1. Nvidia and Remedy use neural networks for eerily good facial animation @ ArsTechnica
  2. Windows adding eye control to boost accessibility @ ArsTechnica
  3. NASA is looking for someone to protect Earth from aliens—and the job pays a six-figure salary  @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs (with a special guest appearance from a gaming chair)

  1. BBQ + cheese: Pitmasters doing riffs on combo Arby's made famous @ postandcourier.com
  2. Aukey KM-G4 RGB mechanical keyboard @ TechPowerUp
  3. Arozzi Vernazza gaming chair review @ HardOCP (oof, please buy a real chair, or do what I do)
