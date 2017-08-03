Watermelon Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on August 3, 2017
Never underestimate the refreshment of a station wagon full of watermelons hurtling down the highway.
PC hardware and computing
- Logitech G413 mechanical backlit gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- Riotoro CR280 Mini ITX case review @ Tom's Hardware
- Unitek USB 3.0 hub + card reader review @ ThinkComputers
- Ryzen 7 1700 vs. Core i7-7820X: 8-core royal rumble @ TechSpot
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Mini 8 GB @ TechPowerUp
- Synology DS1817 DiskStation reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- LaCie 12big 96TB review (Thunderbolt 3) @ KitGuru
- Review: Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse OC 4GB @ Hexus
- Asus GeForce GTX 1080 STRIX OC 11 Gbps review @ Guru3D
- A wireless mouse that never dies: the Logitech Powerplay Wireless Charging System @ PC Perspective
Games and VR
- It's easy to forget that Diablo III used to kind of suck @ Quarter To Three
- Birdly simulator features a "Man-Sized" VR controller in Ulm, Germany @ Upload VR
- State of the Art: the slimes of Slime Rancher @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- SIGGRAPH 2017: This controller changes shape to match virtual objects @ Upload VR
- Stardew Valley multiplayer expected in early 2018 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (be careful about marrying NPCs if you play this with your SO)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- A case for the desktop vinyl cutter @ Hack A Day
- How America's two greatest rocket companies battled from the beginning @ ArsTechnica
- Are creepy-crawly clothing robots the future of fashion? @ New Atlas (I suppose we'll never get to 'the future' if we don't do silly stuff like this first)
Tech news and culture
- Nvidia and Remedy use neural networks for eerily good facial animation @ ArsTechnica
- Windows adding eye control to boost accessibility @ ArsTechnica
- NASA is looking for someone to protect Earth from aliens—and the job pays a six-figure salary @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs (with a special guest appearance from a gaming chair)
- BBQ + cheese: Pitmasters doing riffs on combo Arby's made famous @ postandcourier.com
- Aukey KM-G4 RGB mechanical keyboard @ TechPowerUp
- Arozzi Vernazza gaming chair review @ HardOCP (oof, please buy a real chair, or do what I do)