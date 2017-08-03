Corsair counts past One with more powerful One Pro configs

We were impressed by the blend of gaming chops, thermal performance, and diminutive dimensions embodied in the Corsair One when we reviewed it at the end of April. We were a little bit less enthused about the difficulty of upgrading the machine and the inclusion of Corsair's Force LE SATA SSDs instead of one of the company's faster NVMe offerings. Buyers looking for better storage or graphics performance can now opt for some spec-bumped One Pros that are available today. The addition of the mighty GeForce GTX 1080 Ti to the list of available graphics cards makes the difficulty of graphics upgrades an easier pill to swallow, and all three of the new One Pro configs come with a 480GB NVMe SSD as standard issue.

The base Corsair One with a GeForce GTX 1070, a 240GB SATA SSD, and a 1TB hard drive costs $1800. The least costly One Pro offers a larger 480GB SATA SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB hard drive along with a GeForce GTX 1080 for $2200. Stepping up to the new NVMe SSD of equal capacity adds $100 to the price tag, and adding a GTX 1080 Ti to that basic configuration is another $400. The range-topper has 32 GB of DDR4 memory, a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, a 480GB NVMe SSD, and a 2TB hard drive drive for $2900.

The One Pro otherwise shares most of its insides with the original One. A liquid-cooled Intel Core i7-7700K still inhabits a mini-ITX Z270 motherboard in every Corsair One config, and they're all powered by SFX power supplies. Corsair Ones with GTX 1080 Tis inside now have a 500W PSU instead of the 400W unit used for the GTX 1070 and GTX 1080, though. If you were intrigued by the original Corsair One but wanted more power still, it seems the company is ready to deliver.