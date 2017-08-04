Cover up your RX Vega with an EK full-coverage waterblock

AMD's forthcoming Radeon RX Vega will be launching in both air-cooled and liquid-cooled versions. The truly hardcore liquid-cooling fans won't want to mess around with the AIO cooler AMD will be including, though. Patching their fancy new Radeon into their custom loop means they'll need a custom waterblock. Fortunately, EK is ready to oblige with the EK-FC Radeon Vega.

The new slab is a full-coverage waterblock for reference-design Radeon RX Vega cards. The block makes use of all of EK's water-cooling expertise, from its electrolytic copper baseplate to its reversible cooling engine design that can be run backward if need be. Vega owners will be able to choose from black acrylic or clear Acetal for the front side of the block, and either nickel-plated or bare copper for the baseplate.

If you're a liquid-cooling lunatic who's been waiting for Vega all this time, you can go ahead and pre-order your waterblock(s) from EK. Either version with black acrylic or clear Acetal for the face and bare copper baseplate goes for €110 (or $130), while either nickel-plated version will run you €120 (about $142). EK is also offering up "aesthetic retention backplates" too, at €30 ($36) for a black plate or €38 ($45) for a nickel-plated one.