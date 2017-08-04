Deals of the week: mobos, lots of hard drives, and more
by Bruno Ferreira
— 11:46 AM on August 4, 2017
Greetings, gerbils! It truly is the season of hardware. This year has barely let up in hardware releases, and we're betting that more than a few of you are looking forward with bated breath to the impending releases of AMD's Threadripper CPUs and RX Vega graphics cards. We think you should celebrate by buying some extra hardware, of course. See what we have here for you.
- Kicking things off, we have a pair of B350 Ryzen-ready mobos. The ASRock AB350 Pro4 is an affordable slab o' circuits, but it still packs two M.2 sockets, a USB Type-C port. Grab one for $79.99 from Newegg.
- If the board above doesn't suit your fancy, take a look at the MSI B350 Gaming Plus. This offering has a single M.2 socket but also packs a Type-C USB port and comes with a steel-reinforced main PCIe slot. Yours for only $84.99 at Newegg. There's also a $10 mail-in rebate if you swing that way.
- Going for that high-power Core i9 CPU? Here's the Aorus X299 Gaming 3 motherboard. Eight DIMM slots, both Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 ports, a Realtek ALC1220 audio codec, two M.2 sockets, and an Intel Ethernet controller. If that's not enough, the main PCIe slots are metal-reinforced, and there's multi-zone RGB LED lighting on tap. X299 boards are almost universally super-expensive, but this one goes for a comparatively-reasonable $249.99 at Newegg. There's a $20 rebate card available, too.
- Today we have hard drives galore. Let's deal with the small packages first. The HGST NAS 4 TB spinner has a 7200 RPM speed and a hefty 128MB of cache. It's currently going for $114.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCXRJRE2 (this code requires registering to Newegg newsletter). If you prefer a quieter NAS spinner, the 5400-RPM Western Digital Red 4 TB can be had for $129.99 with promo code EMCSRJRE3 while stocks last. I own 5 TB versions of both these drives and have nothing but good things to say about them.
- Four terabytes probably isn't enough for all your cheese pictures, dear gerbil. We can help. The Toshiba N300 6 TB NAS drive and its 7200 RPM is going for $189.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCRJRE49. And it that capacity still isn't enough for you, the HGST NAS 8 TB drive should suffice. That one will set you back $249.99 if you use the code EMCRJRD46.
- Moving on to the RAM aisle, there's a mighty 32 GB pack of 3000 MT/s G.Skill TridentZ RGB RAM, in the form of two 16 GB DIMMs. These sticks are stylish and fast, and they'll set you back a quite-fair $276.99 at Newegg.
- Just need quality RAM for a basic build? You can do no better than the Corsair Vengeance 8 GB (2 x 4GB) DDR4 kit at 3000 MT/s. This set can be had for as little as $68.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCSRJRE4, while stocks last.
- Finally, a sweet display. The LG 24UD58-B is 24" across and has a fine 4K resolution, a 10-bit (8-bit + AFRC) IPS panel, and FreeSync support. Sure, the refresh rate is a regular 60 Hz, but check this out: a price of only $279.99 with the promo code EMCRJRE36.
