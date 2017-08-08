Happiness Happens Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 1:30 PM on August 8, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- BitFenix Shogun tempered glass enclosure review @ PC Perspective
- Acer Predator Z301CT monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
- Kingston DCP1000 NVMe SSD enthusiast testing in RAID 0 @ The SSD Review
- Ryzen 3: the ultimate gaming benchmark guide @ TechSpot
- AUDIOCASE portable speaker review @ TechPowerUp
- Corsair One Pro 1080 Ti compact gaming PC review @ Legit Reviews
- PNY GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 OC Gaming 11GB review @ KitGuru
- Reviews—Corsair TX750M (2017) 750W @ JonnyGuru
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper coldplate mounting and mating @ HardOCP
- The G.Skill KM570 ΜΧ mechanical keyboard review: sturdy & efficient @ AnandTech
- Exclusive: Ryzen Threadripper 1950X performance first look with Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition @ HotHardware
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- "Driverless van" is just a VT researcher in a really good driver’s seat costume @ ArsTechnica
- 3D printing flexible surfaces out of non-flexible material @ Hack A Day
- China built the world's largest telescope, but has no one to run it @ ArsTechnica
- "Sleeping" dinosaur fossil so well preserved it still sports skin and scales @ New Atlas (everyone can stop looking, the best fossil on the planet has been found)
Tech news and culture
- Elon Musk's Hyperloop is doomed for the worst reason @ Slashdot
- InstantCAD promises faster iterative design @ Hack A Day (any FEA buffs around?)
- MegaBots Inc debuts its combat-ready giant fighting robot @ New Atlas
- Amazon patent is all aboard for launching delivery drones from moving trains @ New Atlas (love those sketches)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Matthew Rubiner: 'there's no lactose in cheese!' @ berkshireeagle.com
- Cheese whiz earns blue ribbon at fair @ columbian.com
- Cryorig H7 Quad Lumi RGB air cooler review @ KitGuru