Happiness Happens Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:30 PM on August 8, 2017

PC hardware and computing

  1. BitFenix Shogun tempered glass enclosure review @ PC Perspective
  2. Acer Predator Z301CT monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Kingston DCP1000 NVMe SSD enthusiast testing in RAID 0 @ The SSD Review
  4. Ryzen 3: the ultimate gaming benchmark guide @ TechSpot
  5. AUDIOCASE portable speaker review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Corsair One Pro 1080 Ti compact gaming PC review @ Legit Reviews
  7. PNY GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 OC Gaming 11GB review @ KitGuru
  8. Reviews—Corsair TX750M (2017) 750W @ JonnyGuru
  9. AMD Ryzen Threadripper coldplate mounting and mating @ HardOCP
  10. The G.Skill KM570 ΜΧ mechanical keyboard review: sturdy & efficient @ AnandTech
  11. Exclusive: Ryzen Threadripper 1950X performance first look with Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition @ HotHardware

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. "Driverless van" is just a VT researcher in a really good driver’s seat costume @ ArsTechnica
  2. 3D printing flexible surfaces out of non-flexible material @ Hack A Day
  3. China built the world's largest telescope, but has no one to run it @ ArsTechnica
  4. "Sleeping" dinosaur fossil so well preserved it still sports skin and scales @ New Atlas (everyone can stop looking, the best fossil on the planet has been found)

Tech news and culture

  1. Elon Musk's Hyperloop is doomed for the worst reason @ Slashdot
  2. InstantCAD promises faster iterative design @ Hack A Day (any FEA buffs around?)
  3. MegaBots Inc debuts its combat-ready giant fighting robot @ New Atlas
  4. Amazon patent is all aboard for launching delivery drones from moving trains @ New Atlas (love those sketches)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Matthew Rubiner: 'there's no lactose in cheese!' @ berkshireeagle.com
  2. Cheese whiz earns blue ribbon at fair @ columbian.com
  3. Cryorig H7 Quad Lumi RGB air cooler review @ KitGuru
