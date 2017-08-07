Motherboard vendors quietly reveal a Threadripper 1920

The Ryzen 7 desktop CPUs have a top-tier no-holds barred model, the 1800X. The two variants below it then share the same model number. The Ryzen 7 1700 and 1700X primarily differ in clock rate, and as a result, the lower-clocked 1700 has a 65W TDP versus the 95W designation of the faster 1700X. It turns out that AMD may be doing something similar with the new Threadripper HEDT CPUs. Alongside the previously-announced Threadripper 1950X and 1920X, Asus, Gigabyte, and ASRock all have included a "Threadripper 1920" in motherboard CPU support listings.

Like the Ryzen 7 1700 and 1700X, the Threadripper 1920 differs from the 1920X primarily in clock rates. Gigabyte marks it down for a 3.2 GHz base clock and a 3.8 GHz boost clock. Likely as a result, the purported processor has a 140W TDP, down quite significantly from the 180W TDP of its siblings. The 1920 is still a 12-core CPU with 24 threads, and boasts the full 32MB of L3 cache present in the two faster Threadripper chips—again, all according to Gigabyte's listing.

Just 300 MHz of base clock and a scant 200 MHz of boost clock is a pretty small price to pay for slashing the chip's TDP by nearly a quarter, although there will assuredly be differences in the XFR capabilities of the chips as well. That said, if you examine the relationship with the smaller Ryzens, the Threadripper 1920's TDP rating makes sense. The Threadripper 1950X is essentially a pair of Ryzen 7 1800X chips bolted together, and its 180W TDP is nearly double that of the 95 W TDP of the 1800X. Likewise, the Threadripper 1920 appears to be roughly equivalent to a pair of Ryzen 5 1600s, and its 140 W TDP is just a hair over twice the smaller chip's 65 W rating.

Curiously, none of the CPU support lists include the eight-core Threadripper 1900X that AMD has already announced. That chip isn't actually launching until the end of the month, so it's possible the mobo companies are holding off on its validation until once they're sure the 1950X and 1920X are working well. The CPU support listings obviously don't include pricing data, so that's another question mark about this product. We'll keep you posted as soon as we hear anything.