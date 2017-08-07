Samsung Galaxy S8 Active goes outdoors

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones are already resistant to water and dust intrusion. The company is now set to release the Galaxy S8 Active for folks who need extra impact protection on their S8 to go along with immunity to being dropped in the pool or a less-pristine body of water. The most visible difference between the standard Galaxy S8 and the new Galaxy S8 Active is that the signature wraparound display has given way to a more conventional screen with larger bezels and sides encased in rubber bumpers.

The manufacturer says the buffed Active model can withstand a five-foot (1.5 m) drop without cracking the screen, though it warns that drops could scratch the body or cause other damage. The handset can also survive the same thirty-minute dunking in up to five feet of water that the existing Galaxy S8 and S8+ can endure. Samsung says the phone's "Military Grade" design lets it "tolerate 21 specific environmental conditions, including temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude."

The S8 Active has a 5.8" Super AMOLED display with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 2960x1440 resolution as the other Galaxy S8 models. The battery on the Active model got an upgrade to 4000 mAh, up from 3000 mAh on the standard Galaxy S8 and 3500 mAh on the Galaxy S8+. The camera setup is the same 8 MP self-portrait snapper and 12 MP dual-pixel picture-taker on the back found in the other two members of the S8 family.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will be available through AT&T in the United States starting tomorrow. Price for the phone is set at $850 (the same price as the larger-screened Galaxy S8+) though there will be a handful of AT&T promotional offers that could take some of the sting out of that price tag. The handset will be offered with Meteor Gray and Titanium finishes. For better or worse, Samsung's Bixby digital assistant and its dedicated hardware button are included.