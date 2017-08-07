Intel reveals full Core i9 specs and launch dates

Intel took the wraps off the remainder of its Core i9 CPU lineup today. We now have full specs for the Core i9-7920X, i9-7940X, i9-7960X, and the i9-7980XE. Here's the Core i9 lineup in its place with the rest of Intel's Core X CPU family:
|Model
|Base
clock
(GHz)
|Turbo
clock
(GHz)
|Turbo
Boost
Max 3.0
clock
(GHz)
|Cores/
threads
|L3
cache
|PCIe
3.0
lanes
|Memory
support
|TDP
|Socket
|
Price
|i9-7980XE
|2.6
|4.2
|4.4
|18/36
|24.75 MB
|44
|Quad-channel
DDR4-2666
|165W
|LGA 2066
|$1999
|i9-7960X
|2.8
|16/32
|22 MB
|$1699
|i9-7940X
|3.1
|4.3
|14/28
|19.25 MB
|$1399
|i9-7920X
|2.9
|12/24
|16.5 MB
|$1199
|i9-7900X
|3.3
|4.5
|10/20
|13.75MB
|140W
|$999
|i7-7820X
|3.6
|8/16
|11MB
|28
|$599
|i7-7800X
|3.5
|4.0
|NA
|6/12
|8.25MB
|Quad-channel
DDR4-2400
|$389
|i7-7740X
|4.3
|4.5
|NA
|4/8
|8MB
|16
|Dual-channel
DDR4-2666
|112W
|$339
|i5-7640X
|4.0
|4.2
|NA
|4/4
|6MB
|$242
These specs are identical to those in a recent leak. I'd love to offer some deep commentary, but the story really seems quite simple. Performance across all of these parts should be impressive. Some might be concerned by the rather low base clocks on some of the higher-core-count parts, but those figures likely reflect the most pessimistic scenario for AVX-512 workloads. My real-world experience with Skylake-X suggests Intel's Turbo speeds are plenty attainable under non-AVX workloads, and the Turbo speeds for the 7920X, 7940X, 7960X, and 7980XE are just as aggressive as those of the lower-TDP i9-7900X.
Intel seems to be launching these chips on a more aggressive pace than industry chatter seemed to suggest. The Core i9-7920X will be available August 28, and the Core i9-7940X, Core i9-7960X, and Core i9-7980XE will be available September 25. Pricing for those higher-core-count CPUs hasn't changed in the shadow of the Ryzen Threadripper launch, either, suggesting Intel remains confident in the performance-per-dollar of its platform.
In any case, the battle for high-end desktop supremacy seems set to heat up as the temperatures begin to fall. We can't wait.
|Intel reveals full Core i9 specs and launch dates
|38
|Android 8.0 Streaming Updates won't take over phones
|6
|Samsung Galaxy S8 Active goes outdoors
|3
|Motherboard vendors quietly reveal a Threadripper 1920
|4
|Toshiba PM5 and CM5 SSDs put 64-layer BiCS flash in servers
|1
|Cougar Immersa Pro puts a twist on volume controls
|1
|Sandisk Ultra 3D SSDs pack a punch at affordable prices
|12
|AMD cooler list helps Threadripper builds stay cool 'n quiet
|6
|Deals of the week: mobos, lots of hard drives, and more
|2
|I can see this being a f1rst choice for many; it would be the sweet spot in the Threadripper line.
|+17