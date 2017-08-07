Intel reveals full Core i9 specs and launch dates

Intel took the wraps off the remainder of its Core i9 CPU lineup today. We now have full specs for the Core i9-7920X, i9-7940X, i9-7960X, and the i9-7980XE. Here's the Core i9 lineup in its place with the rest of Intel's Core X CPU family:

Model Base

clock

(GHz) Turbo

clock

(GHz) Turbo

Boost

Max 3.0

clock

(GHz) Cores/

threads L3

cache PCIe

3.0

lanes Memory

support TDP Socket Price

(1K

units) i9-7980XE 2.6 4.2 4.4 18/36 24.75 MB 44 Quad-channel

DDR4-2666 165W LGA 2066 $1999 i9-7960X 2.8 16/32 22 MB $1699 i9-7940X 3.1 4.3 14/28 19.25 MB $1399 i9-7920X 2.9 12/24 16.5 MB $1199 i9-7900X 3.3 4.5 10/20 13.75MB 140W $999 i7-7820X 3.6 8/16 11MB 28 $599 i7-7800X 3.5 4.0 NA 6/12 8.25MB Quad-channel

DDR4-2400 $389 i7-7740X 4.3 4.5 NA 4/8 8MB 16 Dual-channel

DDR4-2666 112W $339 i5-7640X 4.0 4.2 NA 4/4 6MB $242

These specs are identical to those in a recent leak. I'd love to offer some deep commentary, but the story really seems quite simple. Performance across all of these parts should be impressive. Some might be concerned by the rather low base clocks on some of the higher-core-count parts, but those figures likely reflect the most pessimistic scenario for AVX-512 workloads. My real-world experience with Skylake-X suggests Intel's Turbo speeds are plenty attainable under non-AVX workloads, and the Turbo speeds for the 7920X, 7940X, 7960X, and 7980XE are just as aggressive as those of the lower-TDP i9-7900X.

Intel seems to be launching these chips on a more aggressive pace than industry chatter seemed to suggest. The Core i9-7920X will be available August 28, and the Core i9-7940X, Core i9-7960X, and Core i9-7980XE will be available September 25. Pricing for those higher-core-count CPUs hasn't changed in the shadow of the Ryzen Threadripper launch, either, suggesting Intel remains confident in the performance-per-dollar of its platform.

In any case, the battle for high-end desktop supremacy seems set to heat up as the temperatures begin to fall. We can't wait.