Everspin's ST-MRAM chips join the gigabit club

Magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) is hitting a milestone this year. Everspin has announced that it's begun sampling 1 Gb (128 MB) ST-MRAM chips and that products packing this high-endurance, non-volatile memory are on the way.

Everspin's ST-MRAM offers persistent memory that should offer reduced write amplification and superior endurance compared to common NAND flash technology. The new chips use a "DDR4-compatible interface." The company says that vendors could use the persistent memory tech to design enterprise SSDs or improve existing storage products by eliminating the need for backup batteries.

This memory offers significantly greater density than Everspin's current 256 Mb (32 MB) chips. The company said that moving from Global Foundries' 40-nm process to the foundry's 28-nm process was key to developing the gigabit chips and demonstrates the scalability of Everspin's perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction technology (pMTJ).

One of the first products featuring Everspin's new gigabit MRAM comes from Smart Modular. The company plans to release an NVMe PCIe drive in the half-height half-length form factor with 1 GB of ST-MRAM onboard for "metadata caching and for storage acceleration applications where power-fail-safe data are needed." Smart Modular says the unit can reach 1,500K IOPS in 4K random read and random write tests.

Everspin's 1Gb ST-MRAM chips are currently being demonstrated at the Flash Memory Summit, namely onboard the company's nvNitro storage accelerators. We imagine we'll see more products packing the new tech later this year.