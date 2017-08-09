Toshiba's SG6 SSDs bring BiCS 3D flash to mainstream PCs

Toshiba's 64-layer 3D BiCS TLC NAND flash is turning up in all kinds of storage products lately. The latest entry in that list is the company's line of SATA SSDs. The SG6 drives come in 2.5" and 2280 M.2 form factors and are targeted at mainstream desktops and laptops. Toshiba is offering 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB SSDs in both form factors, as well as self-encrypting models that comply with the Trusted Computing Group Opal 2.01 specification.

The manufacturer says the drives are capable of sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and writes as high as 535 MB/s. Both figures are pretty close to the theoretical maximum of a standard SATA 6 Gbps interface. The SG6 drives should offer 100K random read IOPS and 85K random write IOPS. Toshiba didn't offer model-by-model specs, but we believe those figures are likely reserved for the larger-capacity models. There's currently no word on endurance ratings, though. The new drives's active power consumption ought to be reduced by 40% compared to previous-generation SG5 SSDs, a characteristic that should please notebook users.

Toshiba didn't offer pricing info for the SG6 SSDs, but it did say the new drives would be on display at the 2017 Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA this week. The company says that samples are now shipping to manufacturing partners and that general availability will follow later this year.