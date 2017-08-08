Poll: Which high-end desktop platform has you most interested?

Howdy, gerbils. The Summer of Hardware is in full swing, and the pace of product announcements in the CPU and graphics card world has barely let up since the beginning of the year. Not everyone is in a position to upgrade every three months, though, and the current deluge of hardware releases requires sifting through with some care.

High-end desktop platforms in particular don't see refreshes all that often, and it's been a long, long time since "AMD" and "high-end" belonged in the same sentence. Intel's letting loose the X299 platform and its associated Core X CPUs in flavors up to the 18-core Core i9-7980XE. AMD has readied up the X399 chipset and the positively humoungous TR4 socket to take in its Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, up to the Threadripper 1950X and its 16 cores.

Are you planning on upgrading to one of these platforms? If so, how far up the performance ladder are you looking to climb? Let us know in the poll below.