In the lab: AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and 1950X CPUs

We may be a couple days late, but we have AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and 1950X CPUs in the lab as of this afternoon.
Our thanks again to Gigabyte for providing us with the X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard we'll be using for testing.
Stay tuned for full launch-day coverage, including gaming results, this Thursday.
|The NDA expires in two days, we have two chips to test, there will be no sleep, the gerbils will still complain, and he'll be wearing sunglasses. Hit...
|+38