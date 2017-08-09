Elgato Cam Link and Green Screen help streamers look their best

When I was a kid, the closest thing I had to my own TV show was a big cardboard box with a hole cut into it. You can get frighteningly close to being a TV host these days, and Elgato has been helping move that idea along. This week, the company unveiled a pair of devices to help streamers get one step closer to the perfect setup: the Elgato Cam Link and the Elgato Green Screen.

The Cam Link is a small USB device that lets you connect any camera that can output an HDMI signal to your computer and use it directly as a webcam in the applications of your choosing. Instead of having to worry about compatibility when picking out a camera for streaming , you can pick the one that fits your budget and setup and know it'll work for sure.

The Green Screen answers a simple question: what do you want behind you when you're running a stream? Your dusty exercise bike covered in dirty laundry, or something that looks a bit more professional? Elgato's prebuilt backdrop should simplify the process of setting up and maintaining chroma keying. The screen is made of wrinkle-resistant material and has a pneumatic-lift frame. Being able to put your "studio" away and get it back out can save a ton of time and frustration. The Green Screen measures 4.9' by 5.9' (or 148 cm by 180 cm).

Elgato has a long-running line of capture devices. Earlier this year, though, the company branched out with the Elgato Stream Deck, and the products on display today add to the company's streaming-oriented lineup. The Cam Link is priced at $129, and the Green Screen should set you back $149. The Green Screen is currently listed as out of stock, but the Cam Link is available for pre-order at Elgato's store.