Micron 9200 datacenter SSDs crank the capacity meter

Solid-state drives leveraging the PCIe interface and the NVMe protocol have been the stars of the storage world recently, but speedy storage normally tends to come in small capacities. With its new line of Micron 9200 SSDs, the company's looking to ease the adoption NVMe storage by offering drives scoring high marks in both capacity and speed.

The 9200 series will come in three varieties: 9200 Eco, 9200 Max, and 9200 Pro. All versions are available in U.2 or half-height, half-length (HHHL) PCIe card form factors. The HHHL drives' access to eight PCIe lanes might give them a performance edge over the U.2 models and their four lanes.

Folks who value large-capacity drives may have already noticed that the Micron 9200 Eco SSDs are available in 8 TB and 11 TB capacities. Those drives also boast the best sequential operation speeds of the 9200 series, as Micron says they're capable of 5.5 GB/s sequential reads and 3.5 GB/s sequential writes.

While Micron's 9200 Max drives don't have the massive capacities of the 9200 Eco drives, they still top out at 6.4TB and offer performance advantages that might be useful in some workloads, like substantially faster random writes at up to 275K IOPS. The 9200 Pro drives walk a line between the Eco and Max lineups, offering a good mesh of both capacity and speed from either lineup. Micron tells us to expect these drives to be available by the end of this month, though it hasn't disclosed prices.