Fractal Design Meshify C case is all angles

Most of Fractal Design's cases share a minimalist aesthetic with featureless, smooth front panels. The company's Meshify C ATX chassis bucks that trend a bit with its tesselated mesh fascia, reminiscent of Nvidia's Pascal Founders Edition graphics cards and the concrete barriers in the DX11 version of Crysis 2. Fractal Design unambiguously states that the Meshify C was designed to create an unrestricted airflow path from the front to the back of the case.

Buyers looking to build a showpiece will find a lot to like between the tinted tempered glass left side panel, the 1.4" (3.5 cm) of clearance behind the motherboard for tucking away cabling and storage devices, and the shroud over the power supply and drive cage.

The chassis is specced to swallow mobos up to ATX size, so buyers looking for something to contain their beastly new E-ATX X299 or X399 boards will need to look elsewhere. Graphics cards up to 12.4" (32 cm) long can fit with a front fan in place, though that clearance shrinks if a radiator is installed behind that striking mesh panel. Fractal says that builders can use PSUs as long as 6.9" (18 cm).

Buyers can squeeze enough water-cooling hardware in the Meshify C for a substantial gaming system. The front panel can accommodate a 280-mm or 360-mm radiator, the top portion can fit a 240-mm heat exchanger, and a 120-mm unit can fit in the rear panel. Air-cooling die-hards can squeeze in tower-style coolers as tall as 6.8" (17.2 cm) and as many as seven 120-mm fans. Dust filters are included to keep the interior looking neat even if cats are around.

Gerbils unable or unwilling to empty the Recycle Bin should be happy to learn that the Meshify C has a pair of mounts for 2.5" or 3.5" drives in a drive cage inside the PSU shroud, plus three dedicated spots for 2.5" hard drives or SSDs on the back of the motherboard tray. These storage provisions plus whatever M.2 drives the motherboard takes in should all be enough for the vast majority of users.

The Meshify C will be trading hands before the end of the month for a retail price of $90. The case includes two Fractal Dynamic X-2 GP-12 120-mm fans. The manufacturer backs the case with a two-year warranty.