Here's a sneak peek at our Ryzen Threadripper results

Bad news: despite consuming the better part of a Coke Zero 12-pack overnight and typing until my fingers went numb, my Ryzen Threadripper review is just not ready for prime time. I am no more happy about this state of affairs than the rest of you. That said, I do have all of the gaming and productivity results I need to finish our review; it's just putting them all in context that's the obstacle at this stage. As a consolation, here's the sum total of my labor:

How we got to this point is the mystery that I will hopefully reveal the answer to later today. Thanks for your patience and understanding.