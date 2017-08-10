Arctic chills Ryzen Threadripper CPUs with the Freezer 33 TR

In our Ryzen Threadripper cooler roundup post we noticed that AMD's Threadripper coolers page listed Arctic's Freezer 33 as compatible, yet the cooler's product page mentioned there was no TR4 socket support. Arctic's release of the special Freezer 33 TR version of the tower cooler now clarifies the issue.

The Freezer 33 TR's heatsink has a unique black finish that's not shared with the other three versions of the cooler. According to TechPowerUp, Arctic will pair the tower with a fan with the buyer's choice of red or silver trim. The overall design is the same as the original Freezer 33, with four 6-mm direct-contact copper heatpipes shifting thermal energy into a stack of 49 aluminum fins. An included PWM-controlled 120-mm fan whispers sweet nothings to the fin array at 200 RPM to 1800 RPM.

The TR version of the Freezer 33 weighs in at 24.9 oz (705 g)—about 2.3 oz (64 g) heavier than the standard versions. The revised cooler shares the same 4.8" (12.3 cm) width as the standard model, but stands 0.2" (0.5 cm) taller at 6.1" (15.5 cm). The 33 TR is more specialized than its siblings—its compatibility is limited to AMD's AM4 and TR4 sockets, and Intel's LGA 2011v3 and LGA 2066 sockets.

TechPowerUp says the Arctic Freezer 33 TR is available now in Europe for €48. We expect the cooler to ring in around $50 when it becomes available in the United States.