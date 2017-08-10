Adata's IM2S3338 and IM2S3334 SSDs can take the heat

Do you regularly trek into active volcanoes? What about into the Antarctic? Protecting the rest of the PC is up to you, but Adata can at least make sure your data will be safe. The company just launched two industrial-grade M.2 SSDs, the beautifully-named IM2S3338 and IM2S3334. The IM2S3338 uses 3D TLC flash memory while the IM2S3334 can be had in MLC or TLC flavors.

The IM2S3338 is a fairly typical M.2-2280 SSD, but the IM2S3334 is a shorter M.2-2242 drive. Despite using the M.2 physical socket, both drives connect to their host using SATA AHCI. That limits their performance compared to PCIe SSDs, but Adata says even the slower IM2S3338 drive should be able to deliver 560 MB/s sequential read performance and write at up to 520 MB/s. The company doesn't offer up random I/O figures for these drives, but raw performance doesn't seem to the emphasis here.

These drives' claim to fame is their toughness. The IM2S3338 can operate within a temperature range of 0° C to 70° C. That'll keep it running even inside hot factories and foundries—or laptops with limited airflow. Meanwhile, the more robust IM2S3334 is certified to operate between -40° C and 90° C (read: conditions most humans don't want to endure). Both drives are spec'd for humidity between 5% and 95%, 20 Gs of vibration, and 1500 Gs of physical shock.

Adata says the temperature-resistant IM2S3334 will be available with anywhere from 120 GB to 512 GB of either MLC or TLC NAND, while its slightly-less-durable cousin will be available with up to 1 TB of 3D TLC flash. We don't know how much the drives will cost, but you'll probably have to contact Adata directly to order these OEM-oriented SSDs anyway.