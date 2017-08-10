Corsair Neutron NX500 SSD says: "that's not a heatsink, mate"

Corsair's had SSDs in its lineup for a while now. The Force Series MP500 was the company's most recent foray into the field, and we liked it enough to slap a TR Recommended award on it. However, Corsair hadn't launched a drive of the PCIe add-in card variety until today. Meet the Neutron NX500.

The Neutron NX500 packs MLC NAND flash and comes as a half-height half-length PCIe x4 card. The drive should be capable of pushing sequential data at up to 3000 MB/s for reads and 2400 MB/s for writes. Those figures are pretty healthy as-is, but the quoted 300K random read IOPs and 270K write IOPs should whet the appetite of any storage aficionado. Corsair claims the custom-designed heatsink wrapped around the drive lets it sit 20° C cooler than most M.2 NVMe SSDs. Whatever your feelings on the subject may be, we figure more heatsink is always better than less.

The drives are available in 400 GB, 800 GB, and 1.6 TB capacities, all covered by a five-year warranty. The endurance rating for the the two smaller models is a healthy 698 TBW. You can get either of those smaller drives from Corsair's webshop right away. The Neutron NX500 400GB will set you back $320, and the 800 GB version is going for $660. Corsair says the 1.6 TB variant is coming later this month.