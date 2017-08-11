EVGA thickens the SC17 gaming laptop with a GTX 1080

When it built the SC17 1070 laptop, EVGA packed about as much CPU horsepower and graphics muscle as one could reasonably hope to fit into an envelope 1.1" thick. The GeForce GTX 1070 in the machine was probably a bit overmatched by the 4K display, even with the benefit of G-Sync support. EVGA is back to remedy that situation with the SC17 1080, a notebook that boasts a GeForce GTX 1080 and an Intel Core i7-7820HK unlocked quad-core processor.

That beefy quad-core, octo-thread processor is surrounded by 32 GB of 2666 MT/s DDR4 memory. EVGA didn't invoke the word "Max-Q," so that GeForce GTX 1080 is the normal mobile model with 2560 stream processors, a boost clock of 1733 MHz, and 8 GB of 10 GT/s GDDR5X memory. The machine boots from a 256 GB NVMe M.2 drive and the user can park a Steam library on the additional 1 TB 2.5" hard drive. Networking comes by way of an Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet controller along with an Intel AC-8265 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 combo card. As in the previous model, the display is a 17.3" 4K IPS unit infused with G-Sync.

The SC17 1080 measures 16.1" (41 cm) wide and 11.6" (30 cm) deep. The laptop tips the scales at a hefty 8.9 lbs. (4.1 kg), and the body got a little bit fatter with the extra silicon jammed inside, seeing as it now measures 1.3" (3.3 cm) thick. Those strong enough to carry the machine can connect all kinds of peripherals when they reach their destination, thanks to the generous port selection. There's a Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 3.1 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0b jack, a pair of mini-DisplayPorts, and three USB 3.0 connectors.

EVGA's SC17 1080 is available right now for a wallet-busting $3000 from EVGA's store, though the notebook's bundled with a Torq X10 gaming mouse and a carrying bag. Those satisfied by the previous model's unlocked Intel Core i7-6820HK, GeForce GTX 1070, and 4K G-Sync display can get an SC17 1070 for $2400.