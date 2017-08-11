Sapphire teases a trio of Radeon RX Vega 64 cards

All you folks waiting for Godot, uh, I mean, Vega don't have much longer to wait. Sapphire just announced three cards based on the fully-enabled Vega 64 design: the Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64, Radeon RX Vega 64 Limited Edition, and Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid-Cooled.

These cards look like they're all reference designs, roughly the the same ones that AMD advertised when it first announced the Radeon RX Vega. The liquid-cooled model runs higher clocks than its air-cooled siblings, but the only difference between the Limited Edition card and the standard RX Vega 64 is the silver facade on the LE version. That's not to say that Sapphire's announcement is devoid of new information, though.

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega Cards RX Vega 64,

RX Vega 64 Limited Edition Radeon RX Vega 64

Liquid-Cooled Base clock 1247 MHz 1406 MHz Boost clock 1546 MHz 1677 MHz Max Clock (DPM7) 1630 MHz 1750 MHz Stream Processors 4096 (64 CUs) 4096 (64 CUs) Memory Clock 945 MHz (1.9 GT/s) 945 MHz (1.9 GT/s) Memory Size/Type 8GB HBM2 8GB HBM2 Memory Bus Width 2048-bit 2048-bit Cooler type Dual-slot fan Dual-slot CLC

The company opaquely lists "DPM7 Max Clock" for the cards among their specifications. "DPM7" in particular refers to the highest power state available on modern Radeons, meaning that when running full-bore, the cards could concievably hit this clock rate—assuming that their power draw and thermals are within spec. Sapphire specs a DPM7 Max Clock of 1630 MHz for the air-cooled Vega 64 cards, while the liquid-cooled model could boost as high as 1750 MHz. Those are pretty high clock rates for Radeons, and if the cards can hit them more often than not, that would a long way possibly giving the RX Vega a boost against its competition.

All three Sapphire Vega 64 cards get a trio of DisplayPort 1.4 connections supporting the standard's HBR3 mode (FreeSync 2, here we come), along with a single HDMI 2.0 port. Sapphire says these cards will be available August 14.