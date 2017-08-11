Deals of the week: a huge display, mobos, RAM, and more
by Bruno Ferreira
— 10:37 AM on August 11, 2017
Top of the morning to ye, gerbils! The sky is blue, the temperature's just right, everyone's at the nearby beach... and I'm sitting here putting up with you lot. Hrmph. But no matter, I'm a professional, I have to rise above and provide gerbils with hardware deals. After careful sifting and searching, here's what we have for today.
- I like big monitors and I cannot lie. The LG 34CB88-P display is a 34" curved monster with a 3440x1440 IPS panel and FreeSync support. The monitor also comes with a USB hub and a height and tilt-adjustable stand. Yours for only $549.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCXRJBB2.
- All the talk these days may be about Threadrippers, but regular Ryzen processors still stand as excellent purchases. Here's a couple Ryzen-ready boards for your perusal. The Gigabyte GA-AX370 Gaming K5 packs pretty much everything that goes on a mobo: metal-reinforced PCIe and RAM slots, a caboodle of LEDs, a USB-C port, and a BCLK generator. Grab it from Newegg for $149.99 from Newegg with the code EMCRJBR28, and there's a $20 card on offer.
- If that mobo is a little too dear, take a look at the MSI X370 Gaming Pro. This simpler offering still has metal PCIe slots, Type-A and Type-C USB ports, and Newegg will hand you one for $119.99 if you use the EMCRJBR46 promotional code, with another $20 dangling off a mail-in rebate.
- What's that, "where are this week's hard drives?" Right here, sirs and madams. The HGST NAS 6TB hard drive is currently going for $179.99 at Newegg with the code EMCRJBR22. That's a square $30 per terabyte.
- No need for that much capacity? The Toshiba N300 4TB spinner is selling for $119.99 at Newegg. Unsurprisingly, that's also $30 a terabyte. Talk about even figures.
- I bet you're itching to pull the trigger on that Core X or Threadripper build, and you're looking at quad-channel RAM. Here's a G.Skill TridentZ 32GB kit with four 8GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. Yours for $283.99 at Newegg.
- If all you need is a dual-channel RAM, that's fine. Take a gander at the G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB set with two 16GB DIMMs at 2400 MT/s. Newegg will sell you this affordable kit for only $224.99.
- Newegg has a handful of individual deals going (as proven by our selection above), but this week the e-tailer has a multitude of promotional codes for several selections of items. They're as follows:
There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.