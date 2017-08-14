GeForce 385.28 drivers welcome the Agents of Mayhem

AMD is hogging the headlines in the world of computer graphics today with the launch of the Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 graphics cards, but Nvidia's engineers have also been hard at work. The GeForce 385.28 driver update was prepared especially for Volition's Agents of Mayhem, Gaijin Entertainment's Crossout MMO, and Tripwire Interactive's Killing Floor: Incursion VR horror game.

Agents of Mayhem is the latest title from the studio behind the Red Faction and Saint's Row series. The superhero-themed open-world game is set in a future version of Seoul, South Korea. Nvidia touts the integration of its volumetric lighting, hybrid frustrum-traced shadows, TXAA support, and Ansel game photography technologies into the PC release of the game. The green graphics guys also talk up the use of HBAO+ for more realistic shadows in Crossout.

The driver update fixes a handful of issues, including a bug that prevented GeForce GTX 1070 cards from throttling down after exiting Doom, an error message when updating GeForce Experience, performance drops in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and low GPU usage issues with SLI setups on X299 motherboards. Some other problems were left unresolved in this round of driver updates, including sound bugs specific to SLI'd GeForce GTX 780 Tis, framerate drops in Quantum Break on GTX 970 cards, and stuttering when using external G-Sync displays with notebooks packing a GeForce GTX 1080.

Green-team gerbils in a hurry can head directly to Nvidia's GeForce driver download page. More cautious rodents can look over the driver release notes before clicking the download button.