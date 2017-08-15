Razer Atheris is ready to strike on the move

It always seemed a bit strange to me that Razer would name its mice after venomous snakes, given the eater-eaten relationship between the two animals. Stranger still, the peripheral and laptop maker sticks to this nomenclature for wireless mice that probably should be named after hamsters or some other tail-free rodent. In any case, the company's latest pointing device is the Atheris, named after the genus of venomous serpents commonly called bush vipers.

The Atheris packs a 7200-DPI sensor that Razer says should track at up to 220 inches per second and ought to stay true when accelerated at up to 30 Gs. The mouse doesn't come with charging cables or an inductive mat; users add more juice by swapping the pair of AA batteries. While this mobile mouse doesn't seem to be quite as performance-focused as the recently-released Lancehead, it makes up for it by lasting up to 350 hours on a single pair of batteries.

The rodent connects to the host system through the user's choice of Bluetooth Low Energy or an optional USB dongle. The Bluetooth LE connection should offer longer battery life and broader device compatibility, while the proprietary Razer 2.4 GHz dongle uses the company's adaptive-frequency wireless tech.

The mouse is a right-handed design with two primary buttons, a clickable scroll wheel, two side buttons, and a DPI selector switch aft of the scroll wheel. Razer calls the rubber-coated mouse ambidextrous, though we suspect lefties will have trouble with the side buttons. The Atheris is compact and portable, measuring 3.9" long, 2.5" wide, and 1.4" at its tallest point (10 cm x 6.3 cm x 3.4 cm), and weighing in at just 2.2 oz (66 g) without batteries.

Razer's Atheris is compatible with the company's Synapse software, though it's bereft of any decorative LEDs. The mouse is available now on the manufacturer's site for $50. Razer backs all of its mice with a two-year warranty.