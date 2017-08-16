Gamers looking for a potent, upgradeable PC with plenty of CPU grunt and pixel-pushing horsepower have more choices than ever these days. MSI is adding its Infinite A line of gaming PCs to the options. All Infinite A models pack Intel's locked Core i7-7700 quad-core processor and an Nvidia Pascal graphics card vertically mounted on a microATX motherboard with an Intel B250 chipset. The PC's gaming chops are on full display thanks to a tinted tempered glass side panel and MSI's Mystic Light RGB Illumination.
The Core i7 processor fetches data and instructions from 16 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory, expandable to 64 GB by way of four DIMM slots. The entry-level model packs an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, and GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti cards are available as options. All Infinite A varieties come with both an M.2 SSD and a hard drive.
The flashy case has a PCB-inspired fascia and a shroud over a 550 W Bronze-rated power supply. The chassis measures 8.3" wide, 17.7" tall, and 19.2" deep (21 cm x 45 cm 49 cm) and weighs 29 lbs (13 kg). VR headset owners will appreciate the HDMI jack on the front panel next to the USB and audio ports. Seeing as the Infinite A machines use standard components, they're user-upgradeable just like any custom-built PC.
The entry-level Infinite A packs a GeForce GTX 1070, a 256 GB SSD, and a 2 TB hard drive for $1600 covered by a one-year warranty. The range-topper model with a 512 GB SSD, 2 TB hard drive and globe-dominating GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will set buyers back a round $2000. The PCs are set to start shipping on August 22 and will come with Windows 10 Home. MSI and Newegg are offering a $100 rebate on purchases of any MSI Infinite or Infinite A gaming desktop before the end of August.
|VivoBook W202NA is ready to brave the toughest of classrooms
|0
|MSI Infinite A desktops flaunt their gaming chops
|8
|Dual chambers and glass meet in the Lian Li PC-Q39
|6
|Razer Atheris is ready to strike on the move
|12
|Alphacool goes big with Eisbaer 420 AIO liquid cooler
|6
|Pythagorean Theorem Day Shortbread
|19
|Adata's XPG SX9000 NVMe SSD is its fastest yet
|3
|SteelSeries's new QX2 switches debut on the Apex M750 keyboard
|5
|MSI X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC stuffs Skylake-X into microATX
|11
|stahp
|+70