MSI Infinite A desktops flaunt their gaming chops

Gamers looking for a potent, upgradeable PC with plenty of CPU grunt and pixel-pushing horsepower have more choices than ever these days. MSI is adding its Infinite A line of gaming PCs to the options. All Infinite A models pack Intel's locked Core i7-7700 quad-core processor and an Nvidia Pascal graphics card vertically mounted on a microATX motherboard with an Intel B250 chipset. The PC's gaming chops are on full display thanks to a tinted tempered glass side panel and MSI's Mystic Light RGB Illumination.

The Core i7 processor fetches data and instructions from 16 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory, expandable to 64 GB by way of four DIMM slots. The entry-level model packs an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, and GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti cards are available as options. All Infinite A varieties come with both an M.2 SSD and a hard drive.

The flashy case has a PCB-inspired fascia and a shroud over a 550 W Bronze-rated power supply. The chassis measures 8.3" wide, 17.7" tall, and 19.2" deep (21 cm x 45 cm 49 cm) and weighs 29 lbs (13 kg). VR headset owners will appreciate the HDMI jack on the front panel next to the USB and audio ports. Seeing as the Infinite A machines use standard components, they're user-upgradeable just like any custom-built PC.

The entry-level Infinite A packs a GeForce GTX 1070, a 256 GB SSD, and a 2 TB hard drive for $1600 covered by a one-year warranty. The range-topper model with a 512 GB SSD, 2 TB hard drive and globe-dominating GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will set buyers back a round $2000. The PCs are set to start shipping on August 22 and will come with Windows 10 Home. MSI and Newegg are offering a $100 rebate on purchases of any MSI Infinite or Infinite A gaming desktop before the end of August.