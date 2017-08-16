Go pro with the Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ gaming monitor

Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about fast cars and Alizée. Wait, that's Dr. Dre. I am actually a connoisseur of speedy computer monitors, and I've had my eye on Asus' upcoming ROG Strix XG27VQ for a while now. Asus has delivered the full details on the display, and it looks like a doozy: it's a 27" curved monitor with a 144-Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, a blur-reduction mode, and a high-contrast VA panel.

The XG27VQ is actually the first monitor in Asus' new XG series. The XG family appears to be aimed to compete directly with BenQ's Zowie brand, seeing as Asus calls the XGs "gaming monitors designed especially for professional gamers." This particular model comes in 1920x1080 resolution, a characteristic that fits the target market well—high frame rates are more important than a high resolution when every millisecond counts.

Asus lists the response time on the XG27VQ as 4 ms, and maximum brightness at 300 cd/m². The company describes color performance as 72% of the NTSC space, roughly equivalent to 100% of sRGB coverage. That still means that the XG27VQ's colors should be nice and rich, though. More importantly—given the gaming purpose of this display—the high 3000:1 static contrast ratio should mean dark areas of the screen are clear no matter how bright the lighter parts are.

The most exciting part of this monitor for me is one that Asus provides frustratingly little information about. The company describes the XG27VQ as including a feature called "Extreme Low Motion Blur." We figure that this is likely a scanning backlight strobe mode like the Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB) mode on G-Sync displays. This isn't a feature commonly found on FreeSync monitors, and it's a make-or-break characteristic for some folks. Monitors with blur reduction and VA panels are far and few between, too—Samsung is the only other company offering that particular combination.

Gamers can connect to the ROG Strix XG27VQ using it HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, or dual-link DVI-D ports. The display includes a regular old headphone jack so you can make use of the audio stream coming from your PC's graphics card. Newegg's already got the XG27VQ listed for $349, although it's currently showing as out of stock. Asus says its new pro gaming display will be available September 4.