Alphacool Eiswolf 120 GPX-Pro takes the RX Vega to the pool

To the chagrin of many, AMD has roped off access to the liquid-cooled version of its Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card to individuals buying one of the company's Radeon packs. Prospective buyers that want an RX Vega card with extra thermal performance will soon have another option thanks to the German PC enthusiasts at Alphacool. The company's Eiswolf 120 GPX-Pro ATI RX Vega all-in-one cooler and Nexxxos GPX ATI RX Vega waterblock splash some fluid on AMD's Radeon RX Vega graphics cards.

The Eiswolf GPX-Pro ATI RX Vega is an all-in-one liquid cooler kit that comes with a copper waterblock-and-pump assembly and a copper Nexxxos radiator. The base version comes with a 120-mm radiator, though Alphacool says there's a a model with a 240-mm radiator available. The kit is also ready for integration with the company's existing Eisbaer expandable CPU AIO liquid cooler kits by using spill-minimizing quick-release fittings.

Alphacool will also sell the RX Vega-tailored Nexxxos GPX stand-alone waterblock. The company says this block has a new design with an improved backplate layout and a side shield to ensconse the graphics card's circuit board on all sides. Owners of existing Nexxxos waterblocks will be able to purchase upgrade kits to let them use at least part of their existing coolers with their shiny new Radeon RX Vega graphics card.

Alphacool's Eiswolf 120 GPX Pro ATI RX Vega sells for €160 (about $155 without VAT), while the Nexxxos GPX ATI RX Vega waterblock is available for €105 (around $105).